HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Returns in January

HBO’s drama series Euphoria will return for its second season on Jan. 9, the network announced Tuesday.

Zendaya, who won a 2020 Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of troubled teenager Rue, returns for the show's sophomore campaign seeking to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction, said the network.

Also starring in the series are Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi.

Euphoria's executive producers include Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. ■