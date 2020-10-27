HBO to Serve Up More 'In Treatment'

HBO has resurrected its Emmy-winning drama series In Treatment, with a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba set to debut in 2021.

The series, which ran for three seasons on HBO from 2008-2010, will star Aduba (Mrs. America) as an empathetic doctor who treats a trio of patients while wrestling with her own issues, said the network. Aduba won her third Emmy Award this past September for her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm in FX's limited series Mrs. America.

The original In Treatment starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne West and won two primetime Emmy Awards.

In Treatment is produced by HBO Entertainment with Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein serving as executive producers. Production on the series is expected to begin this fall.