HBO to Profile Detroit Lions in New ‘Hard Knocks’ Season
By R. Thomas Umstead published
17th season of sports documentary series to debut Aug. 9
The Detroit Lions will kickoff the upcoming season of HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Hard Knocks sports documentary series, which debuts Aug. 9.
HBO Sports and NFL Films will again partner to develop the five-episode series, which will follow the Lions through pre-season training camp. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the series will feature Lions head coach Dan Campbell as he enters his second season with a team that offers a mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls, said the network.
The upcoming 17th edition of Hard Knocks follows last year’s profile of the Dallas Cowboys.
“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers said in a statement.. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.” ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.