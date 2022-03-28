HBO to Profile Detroit Lions in New ‘Hard Knocks’ Season

The Detroit Lions will kickoff the upcoming season of HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Hard Knocks sports documentary series, which debuts Aug. 9.

HBO Sports and NFL Films will again partner to develop the five-episode series, which will follow the Lions through pre-season training camp. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the series will feature Lions head coach Dan Campbell as he enters his second season with a team that offers a mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls, said the network.

The upcoming 17th edition of Hard Knocks follows last year’s profile of the Dallas Cowboys.

“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers said in a statement.. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.” ■