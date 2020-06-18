HBO to Premiere Pandemic Special ‘Coastal Elites’ in September

HBO will premiere the special Coastal Elites in September, about New Yorkers and Los Angelenos coping with the pandemic. Paul Rudnick writes the project and Jay Roach directs. Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae are in the cast. Produced entirely under quarantine, the special “tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now,” said HBO.

Rudnick and Roach executive produce with Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times."

Coastal Elites offers a series of confessionals from the main characters, “exploring our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection,” said HBO.