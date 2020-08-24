HBO to Premiere Broadway Show ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Oct. 17

David Byrne’s American Utopia debuts Oct. 17 on HBO. Spike Lee directs. It was recorded during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in New York City. David Byrne, frontman for Talking Heads, is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers and dancers from around the globe, “inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution and social justice are paramount,” said HBO.

The program is produced by Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks in partnership with Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment. RadicalMedia executive produces.

The New York Times called the Broadway show “an expansive, dazzlingly staged concert” and Byrne “an avuncular, off-center shepherd.”

The special will be available on HBO and HBO Max.