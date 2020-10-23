HBO To Offer ‘The Cost of Winning’ Docuseries

HBO next month will premiere a new documentary series from Michael Strahan focusing on a successful football program in Baltimore.

The four-part series, The Cost of Winning, debuts Nov. 10 and tells the story of the St. Frances Academy Panthers football program in Baltimore, which despite being located in the heart of a neighborhood rife with gun violence and grinding socioeconomic challenges, became a source of pride and searing controversy, said the network. The series highlights the team’s expulsion from their private school league for being “too good” -- a turn of events that raised questions of racial bias, said HBO.

Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer and Good Morning America co-host, along with Constance Schwartz-Morini, serve as executive producers of the series. “We are excited to bring the inspiring story of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy to life on HBO, and to showcase the adversity and challenges the Panthers endured to save their program,” said Strahan and Schwartz-Morini in a statement.