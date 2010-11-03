HBO Subscribers Decline

HBO Inc.'s subscriber base is down by 1.5 million since

the end of last year, but parent company Time Warner says that the premium

cable channel will still report record revenues and profits.

Time Warner CFO John Martin, speaking on the

company's earnings conference call Wednesday morning, said the decline came

from unusual promotional activity by two distributors. A promotion that created

non-revenue generating subscribers to

HBO's Cinemax channel at Dish Network ended.

And he said that there are declines at another

major distributor where HBO is out of contract. That distributor has previously

reported to be DirecTV, which is no longer promoting HBO to its subscribers.

Martin said he expected the situation to be "resolved in a positive way in the

near future."

Martin said that the economy is not helping HBO

because household formation has declined. But he added that the bulk of the

subscriber losses have been non-revenue generating, while the revenue-generating

subscriber base has been stable.

Martin also said HBO is seeing no evidence of cord

cutting and that it is seeing increasing penetration from distributors and

affiliates focused on premium TV.