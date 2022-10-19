HBO Max Sets November Return Date for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
Season two of Mindy Kaling-produced series debuts November 17
HBO Max will return to school in November with the second season of its comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls.
The 10-episode second season of the Mindy Kaling-created series will debut November 17 and will again chronicle the lives of four college roommates attending a prestigious New England college.
According to HBO Max, the girls will look to tackle the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one while facing the next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments, according to the streaming service.
The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, as well as Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.
The Sex Lives of College Girls is executive produced by Kaling, Justin Noble and Howard Klein. ■
