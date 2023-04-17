HBO Sets June Premiere for ‘The Idol’ From ‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson

HBO has set a June 4 premiere date for its new original series The Idol, the latest series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as a struggling pop star recovering from a nervous breakdown who meets up with a nightclub impresario with a sordid past who looks to resurrect her career and fame, according to the network. (For video, viewer discretion is advised.)

Grammy award-winning singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye also stars in the series along with Reza Fahim, Dan Levy, Joy Randolph and Hank Azaria.

The Idol is created and executive produced by Levinson, whose Euphoria drama series has won nine Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, including two for series star Zendaya in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Tesfaye also serves as executive producer along with Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron Gilbert and Sara White.