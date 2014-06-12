HBO Selects Atlanta Falcons for 'Hard Knocks’

The Atlanta Falcons have been selected as this year’s team on HBO’s NFL training camp docuseries Hard Knocks.

The ninth season of the HBO Sports franchise will premiere Aug. 5. The Falcons hold their training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga.

“It’s exciting to feature a team, a franchise and a city for the first time on Hard Knocks,” said Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. “We are grateful to Coach Mike Smith and the entire organization for agreeing to participate.”

The Falcons are coming off a rough 4-12 campaign in 2013, a year after the team played in the NFC Championship Game.

Other teams to be featured on Hard Knocks in previous years include the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.