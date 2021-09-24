HBO Max Renews ‘The Other Two’ Comedy Series

HBO Max has renewed its comedy series The Other Two for a third season, the network said Friday.

The series, which ended its sophomore campaign Thursday (Sept. 23), stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon. The series is executive produced by former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, along with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.

“Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters' imperfections while making us laugh hysterically,” said HBO Max executive VP of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos. “It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”