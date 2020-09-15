HBO Renews ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

HBO has renewed Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three more seasons, keeping the series on through 2023. The show, on hiatus until Sept. 27, is in season seven.

HBO described Last Week Tonight as “presenting a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events, as well as shining a light on issues big and small as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 presidential election.”

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

Last Week Tonight tapes in New York.

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” said Oliver.

Last Week Tonight is produced by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions. Executive producers are John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor. Paul Pennolino is the director.