HBO Renews ‘Ballers’, ‘Insecure’

HBO has renewed comedies Ballers for a fifth season and Insecure for a fourth. Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming, announced the renewals.

Ballers explores the “glamorous and often cutthroat” football world through a group of past and present players. Dwayne Johnson stars as a former superstar who is a financial manager for current players. Stephen Levinson created the show.

The fourth season started Aug. 12. Johnson and Levinson executive produce Ballers, alongside Mark Wahlberg, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Rob Weiss, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy and Julian Farino.

Insecure is about the friendship of two women “as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences,” according to HBO. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y’lan Noel star.

Season three of Insecure started Aug. 12. Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show. Rae executive produces alongside Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Jim Kleverweis and Dayna Lynne North.