HBO Releases Video Trailer for 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series
'House of Dragon' series to debut in 2022
HBO Tuesday debuted the first video teaser for its much anticipated original series House of Dragon.
The series, a prequel to its Emmy-winning Game Of Thrones saga and based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, according to HBO.
The series stars Wil Johnson, John Macmillian, Savannah Steyn and Theo Nate.
House of the Dragon is executive produced by Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmid and Sara Hess.
