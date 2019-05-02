HBO Premieres 'Chernobyl' May 6

Chernobyl, a five-part miniseries based on the 1986 nuclear accident in Ukraine, debuts on HBO May 6. The series "tells the story of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster, all the while battling a culture of disinformation," in HBO's words.

Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson star.

Chernobyl was created by Craig Mazin, who is an executive producer. Carolyn Strauss and Jane Featherstone exec produce as well, with Johan Renck directing. The project comes from Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mind and Word Games as an HBO/Sky co-production.

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Soviet Union suffered a massive explosion that released radioactive material across Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.

Harris portrays Valery Legasov, a leading Soviet nuclear physicist. Skarsgård plays Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, who is assigned by the Kremlin to lead the government commission on Chernobyl immediately following the accident. Watson portrays Ulana Khomyuk, a Soviet nuclear physicist committed to solving the mystery of what led to the disaster.