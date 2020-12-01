HBO Pitches Documentary on Baseball Star CC Sabathia

HBO will highlight the life and career of baseball all-star CC Sabathia in a new documentary debuting Dec. 22.

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story will look at the career of the famed pitcher, who won 251 games during his decorated 19-year career, the network said. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage from his final season with the New York Yankees in 2019, the documentary will follow Sabathia's career from his origins in Vallejo, Ca. through his battle with substance abuse and his eventual World Series championship year with the Yankees.

“I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to give viewers an inside look into my career and to share my unfiltered story,” said Sabathia in a statement. “I struggled for a long time with alcohol addiction and anxiety, which I pretty much hid from everyone I knew. It’s my hope we can inspire athletes and non-athletes alike to open up and let their friends, family and teammates know that there is a path through this. You are not alone.”