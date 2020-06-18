HBO Orders Season Two of Skate Show ‘Betty’

HBO has renewed Betty, meaning a second season for the New York skate comedy. Based on Crystal Moselle’s film Skate Kitchen, the six-episode first season began May 1.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of Betty, and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the film, Betty follows a diverse group of women navigating their lives through the male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York.

Moselle will direct season two, and will executive produce alongside Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad.

Untitled Entertainment produces the series.