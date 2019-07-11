HBO Orders Season Two of ‘Euphoria’

HBO has renewed edgy teen drama Euphoria for a second season. Its eight-episode first season began June 16. Zendaya stars and Sam Levinson created the show, about 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who is struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for her place in the world.

“Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of programming at HBO. “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. HBO said it “puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative.”

Levinson directs five episodes of the first season.

The cast also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Levinson executive produces alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. Scott Turner Schofield is the show’s transgender consultant.

Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on an Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.