HBO Orders ‘80s Lakers Drama

HBO has ordered a series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, which the network called “one of sports" most revered and dominant dynasties—a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.” Adam McKay directed the pilot and executive produces the series.

“Alongside Adam McKay and Max Borenstein, HBO couldn't be more thrilled to examine one of professional sports' most beloved empires,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “Across 1980s Los Angeles, we’ll experience the exhilarating ride of a team that dominated a decade of basketball and watch them not only achieve iconic status but transform the sport in every way.”

Other executive producers are Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries, Max Borenstein, Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Star players on that team, which was coached by Pat Riley, were Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

The drama project is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.