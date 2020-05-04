AT&T Undercuts Netflix with HBO Max 20% Off Promo
AT&T’s WarnerMedia is cutting the price of HBO Max by 20% to those who sign up directly for the subscription streaming service before its May 27 launch.
The $11.99-a-month price is good for a year and represents a $3-a-month break from the regular $14.99 price of the streaming service.
Also read: HBO Max Available on Hulu at Launch
Notably, it’s a dollar less than the $12.99-a-month price of Netflix’s most popular tier.
Visit Next TV to read more stories like this one.
Even with the discount, WarnerMedia will net more revenue through these direct-billed customer relationships than it will via partnerships with companies like Apple, Google and Amazon, which typically take 30% off the top when apps like HBO Max are transacted in their ecosystems.
Also read: HBO Max Debuts Another Trailer, Touts Library, Not Originals
WarnerMedia currently charges subscribers to its legacy HBO Now service $11.99 a month. Those HBO Now customers will receive HBO Max at no price difference once the service debuts. Likewise, those who subscribe to HBO via AT&T pay TV services will also get the new streaming platform at no additional charge.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.