HBO Max Undercuts Netflix in the Nordics

Not only can you get cheaper, better healthcare in Western Europe and the Nordic regions, but starting Oct. 26, you can get HBO Max for less, too.

In fact, it's cheaper than Netflix.

On Tuesday morning, WarnerMedia unveiled yet more details, including pricing, for its much discussed European expansion, which starts Oct. 26 when the subscription streaming service launches in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra.

The media company also released teasers for anticipated upcoming series, including Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… . (Videos are posted below.)

First the Euro distribution info:

WarnerMedia has aggressively priced HBO Max in the six European countries it's initially entering. (See graphic below.)

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Not only is WarnerMedia undercutting pricing for existing linear HBO subscriptions in these primarily Nordic nations that comprise the initial phase of its Euro launch, HBO Max is also priced below Netflix in most of these countries.

Subscribers who pay HBO Max's annual 599 Danish Krone freight in Denmark, for example, end up coughing up only $5.72 (USD) a month. Netflix's cheapest plan in Denmark costs 79 Kr, or around $9.04 (USD).

In Sweden, HBO Max subscribers who agree to the 699 Krona rate end up paying only around $6.75 a month (USD), vs. around $10.20 for the cheapest Netflix price.

In Finland, HBO Max users who sign up at an annual rate end up paying only around 5.83 Euros ($6.78 USD), vs. 7.99 Euros ($9.15 USD) for Netflix.

WarnerMedia also announced that starting this year in the Nordics, local subscribers will be treated to the short 45-day wait for theatrical movies that HBO subscribers in the U.S. will have.

And the streaming provider will also have local language releases, including Kamikaze (Denmark), Todo lo Otro (Spain), Venga Juan (Spain), Garcia! (Spain), Beforeigners season 2 (Norway), Ruxx (Romania), The Informant (Hungary), The Thaw (Poland), and Still Here (Poland).

Following the Oct. 26 initial deployment, HBO Max will become available in the 14 additional territories in 2022: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

On Tuesday, the company added Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to the list of European markets getting HBO Max in 2022.

Meanwhile, mixing pleasure with international distribution business, HBO Max teased some of its anticipated programming events, starting with a short video of Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, introducing herself simply as, "Sarah Jessica" to a rapt fan base who knows her pretty well by now, while revealing only a single useful tidbit of information--a "December" release date for spinoff And Just Like That...

HBO Max, meanwhile, released a full trailer for House of the Dragon, which stars Wil Johnson, John Macmillian, Savannah Steyn and Theo Nate, and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.