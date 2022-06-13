HBO Max Trailer Shines Light on New Issa Rae Series ‘Rap Sh!t’
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Aida Osman, KaMillion star in Rae-produced series debuting July 21
HBO Max dropped a trailer for the new Issa Rae-produced original series Rap Sh!t, debuting July 21 on the streaming service.
The eight-episode series stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Also starring in the series are Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.
Rae, whose Emmy-nominated series Insecure ended its five-season run on HBO earlier this year, will serve as executive producer for Rap Sh!t along with Syreeta Singleton, Montreal McKay, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky and Deniese Davis, HBO Max said.
