HBO Max to Stream ‘Two Weeks to Live’

AT&T’s HBO Max said it will exclusively stream Two Weeks to Live in the U.S. starting Nov. 5.

The dark comedy stars Masie Williams in her first role after Game of Thrones and Sian Clifford of Fleabag.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The series is currently airing on Sky in the U.K.

Two Weeks to Live is a tale of love and revenge. HBO Max describe the plot this way: Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

The Show is produced by Kudos, a Banijay company. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple. Two Weeks to Live is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.