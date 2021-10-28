HBO Max to Launch ‘Gen:Lock’ Second Season in November

HBO Max has set a Nov. 4 premiere date for the second season of its adult animated series Gen:Lock, the streaming service said Thursday.

The futuristic series, which takes place 50 years in the future, continues the tale of an oppressive authoritarian force that threatens to conquer the world. The series stars Michael B. Jordan, along with Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Golshifteh Farahani, G.K. Bowes, and David Tennant.

Jordan serves as executive producer for Gen:Lock along with Alana Mayo.

