HBO Max Signs Up Two Seasons of ‘Search Party’

The next two seasons of comedy Search Party will stream on HBO Max. The streaming service is set to launch in spring 2020. About a group of privileged twenty-somethings covering up a murder, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, John Early and John Reynolds.

Search Party previously aired on TBS.

“With HBO Max we have the unique opportunity to continue this brilliant, acclaimed series and connect with even more of the younger, digital natives who have worshipped it the most,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV.

Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. As Dory’s sanity begins to tear, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for some time.

Search Party is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

“Search Party is alive and thriving!! We are so thrilled to show the world what we’ve been working on the past two years and for new fans to find it on HBO Max,” said Bliss and Rogers. “You’re going to love the two new seasons, but if for some reason you don’t, then you’ll get your subscription fee back. Actually, that’s not true. That’s a joke. We don’t have that kind of power.”