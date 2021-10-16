HBO Max Sets January Premiere Date for 'Peacemaker'
DC Comics-based series starring John Cena premieres Jan. 13
HBO Max has set a Jan.13 premiere date for its latest DC Comics-based series, Peacemaker, the network said Saturday during the DC FanDome event.
The series stars John Cena as a superhero who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it, said HBO Max. The character was first portrayed in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.
Also starring in the series are Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick.
The eight-part Peacemaker series is executive produced by Cena, James Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
