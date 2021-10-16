HBO Max Sets January Premiere Date for 'Peacemaker'

HBO Max has set a Jan.13 premiere date for its latest DC Comics-based series, Peacemaker, the network said Saturday during the DC FanDome event.

The series stars John Cena as a superhero who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it, said HBO Max. The character was first portrayed in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.

Also starring in the series are Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji and Robert Patrick.

The eight-part Peacemaker series is executive produced by Cena, James Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller.