HBO Max Scares Up New Season of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

HBO Max will bring back its original teen horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season.

The Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment-produced series, which ended its freshman season run last month, takes place 20 years after the events of the original Pretty Little Liars series. The original series ran on Freeform from 2010 to 2017. A new generation of teen girls find themselves taunted by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as their own sins, according to the streaming service.

Also: Harley Quinn Renewed for Fourth Season by HBO Max

The ensemble cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel and Sharon Leal. The series is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, along with I. Marlene King, Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliant dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.” ■