HBO Max Scares Up ‘It’ Prequel Series
‘Welcome To Derry’ expands Stephen King’s ‘It’ universe
HBO Max will look to build on the success of the It horror movie franchise with a prequel series to New Line movies.
The series, Welcome to Derry, takes place prior to 2017’s IT and 2019’s It Chapter Two movies, which are based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The series expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti’ two It films, which grossed a combined $538 million at the U.S. domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
Andy and Barbara Muschietti will serve as executive producers for Welcome to Derry, along with Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television will produce the series, according to the streamer.
“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”
Fuchs, who will write the teleplay for the first episode of the series, added: “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true – or, maybe more impropriety, a nightmare.” ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.