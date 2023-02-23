HBO Max Scares Up ‘It’ Prequel Series

HBO Max will look to build on the success of the It horror movie franchise with a prequel series to New Line movies.

The series, Welcome to Derry, takes place prior to 2017’s IT and 2019’s It Chapter Two movies, which are based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The series expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti’ two It films, which grossed a combined $538 million at the U.S. domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti will serve as executive producers for Welcome to Derry, along with Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television will produce the series, according to the streamer.

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

Fuchs, who will write the teleplay for the first episode of the series, added: “To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true – or, maybe more impropriety, a nightmare.” ■