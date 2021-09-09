HBO Max Renews ‘Gossip Girl’ For Second Season

HBO Max has renewed its freshman drama series Gossip Girl for a second season, the streaming service said Thursday.

The series, which debuted its first six episodes July 8, launched to best viewership numbers for a drama series on HBO Max, according to the service. The final six episodes of season one will debut in November.

The series — a reboot of a reboot of the The CW series that ran from 2007-2012 — stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gossip Girl is executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.