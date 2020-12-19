HBO Max Renews ‘12 Dates of Christmas’

HBO Max has greeenlit a second season of holiday dating series 12 Dates of Christmas.

The series follows singles as they go on 12 dates in hopes of finding a partner to bring home for the holidays, said the network. The eight episode first season debuted Nov. 26, and a reunion episode, 12 Dates of Christmas: Unwrapped, premiered Dec. 17.

12 Dates of Christmas is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company, with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as executive producers.

“12 Dates is the escapist holiday treat we all need right now,” said Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family in a statement. “In season one, we wanted to shake up the snow globe to combine everything we love about holiday romcoms with a clever dating show format and a wink at our audience. We look forward to doing more of the same in season two, with a continued emphasis on casting to represent diversity of experience!”

