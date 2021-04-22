HBO Max Orders ‘Take Out’ With Lisa Ling

HBO Max has ordered six-part docuseries Take Out, which sees Lisa Ling look into the lives of the people who run some of America’s 45,000-plus Asian restaurants. Ling produces and hosts.

“Asian restaurants representing the diverse people and cuisines of the continent are as ubiquitous as McDonald’s, and each one of them has a unique and compelling story,” goes the description. “Lisa explores the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.”

Take Out is produced by Part2 Pictures, with Ling and David Shadrack Smith executive producing.

“With Take Out, we will pay tribute to the hard work and countless contributions of Asian Americans whose restaurants helped shape the cultural tapestry and cuisines of America,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “Lisa is one of a few storytellers who could paint the trials and triumphs of a community as told through the lens of a restaurant.”

Part2 Pictures is also producing the eighth season of This Is Life With Lisa Ling, which airs on CNN.

“It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history,” said Ling. “My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country.”

Smith called Take Out “a chance to join Lisa on an especially personal exploration – and build on our long relationship together delving deep into the dynamics of America through the people that make it diverse and complex.”