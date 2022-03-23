HBO Max Joins Series Mania Institute

WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max has signed a three-year deal to become a founding partner of the Series Mania Institute, looking to boost European video production as it expands its reach globally.



Along with that announcement comes the streamer's commitment to invest a million dollars over those three years. Both were unveiled at the Series Mania Forum in Lille, France, Wednesday (March 23).



The Institute provides training along three educational tracks to help grow European video production writers, producers and managers.



"Thanks to HBO Max and their generous funding, along with all of our partners, we are well positioned to devote the necessary training to these new talents who will create the European series of tomorrow," said Series Mania general director Laurence Herszberg.



HBO Max launched globally last year and is now in 61 countries, with plans for more in the coming year. ■