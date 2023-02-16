HBO Max Greenlights J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan Drama Series 'Duster'

HBO Max has ordered a new drama series helmed by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan and starring Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway.

The eight-episode period drama, Duster, takes place in the 1970s and follows the first Black female FBI agent as she heads to the Southwest and recruits a getaway driver in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate, according to the streaming service.

“We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience,” HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases.”

Along with Hilson and Holloway, Duster stars Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Abrams and Morgan serve as executive producers for the series, along with Rachel Rusch Rich, according to HBO Max. ■