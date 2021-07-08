HBO Greenlights New Season of ‘Pause with Sam Jay’

HBO’s freshman late-night talk show Pause with Sam Jay will return for a second season, the network announced Thursday.

The series, which debuted on HBO on May 21, features a “new take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us,” according to the network. Pause with Sam Jay is executive produced by Sam Jay, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin, Karen Baker, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartmann.

“Pause is such a completely unique format, it’s the perfect platform for Sam’s keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming in a statement. “We’re so happy to work with Sam and Prentice on a second season.”

