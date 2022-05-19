HBO Gives Greenlight to New Season of 'Barry'
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Bill Hader to direct eight-episode fourth season
HBO will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy series Barry for a fourth season, the network said Thursday.
The series, which is currently airing new, third-season episodes on HBO, will return for a fourth season with series star Bill Hader directing all eight episodes. The series will continue to follow the exploits of a contract killer looking to make a career change to become an actor.
Along with Hader, the series also stars Emmy winning actor Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Burns.
Barry is executive produced by Hader, Alex Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.
Also: Warner Bros. Discovery Touts Content Portfolio Strength at Upfront Presentation
“Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming in a statement. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.” ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.