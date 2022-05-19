HBO Gives Greenlight to New Season of 'Barry'

HBO will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy series Barry for a fourth season, the network said Thursday.

The series, which is currently airing new, third-season episodes on HBO, will return for a fourth season with series star Bill Hader directing all eight episodes. The series will continue to follow the exploits of a contract killer looking to make a career change to become an actor.

Along with Hader, the series also stars Emmy winning actor Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Sarah Burns.

Barry is executive produced by Hader, Alex Berg, Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.

Also: Warner Bros. Discovery Touts Content Portfolio Strength at Upfront Presentation

“Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming in a statement. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.” ■