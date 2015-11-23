Hasselbeck Departs ‘Fox & Friends’

Elisabeth Hasselbeck will step down as co-host of Fox & Friends on Fox News Channel (FNC) and depart the network at the end of the year. She has opted to put television on hold while raising her three children, according to Fox News Channel. A variety of rotating co-hosts will take Hasselbeck’s seat until a replacement is named.

“Throughout my 14 years working in television, I have never experienced a more positive and thoughtful atmosphere than Fox News Channel, thanks to the strong leadership of (Fox News Chairman/CEO) Roger Ailes, who has created the best working environment a woman and mother could ask for,” said Hasselbeck. “His understanding, compassion, and kindness was exemplified when I shared with him that I am entering into a season where I want to start my day with my children first, and he offered his blessing to do so."

Since September 2013, Hasselbeck has been a co-host on Fox & Friends with Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. Prior to joining FNC, Hasselbeck spent nearly a decade at The View.

“Elisabeth and I discussed this at length over several weeks, and while I would love for her to continue here, I respect her incredibly difficult, yet deeply personal decision,” said Ailes. “She has been a great addition to the Fox & Friends franchise.”

Hasselbeck got her start in TV as a contestant on the second installment of Survivor in 2001.