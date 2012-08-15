Haslingden Leaving Post as President of Fox Networks

News Corp. announced that David Haslingden, president and

COO of Fox Networks Group, has decided to step down at the end of the year.

"To my many colleagues in the United States and 55 countries

around the world, thank you for making my career at News Corporation the most

productive and exhilarating experience I could have ever imagined," Haslingden

said in a statement. "In a little over a decade we've built a behemoth

internationally and in the last two years we've helped unify FNG and set it up

for a future of super-charged growth. But as terrific as Fox and National

Geographic are, my family is by far my greatest love, and being away from them

for almost two years is long enough. I'm delighted to be on my way home."

Peter Rice, named chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, last

month, said: "David has built an incredible foundation for us domestically and

across Asia, Australia Europe and the Middle East. As we look to continue FNG's

incredible growth trajectory, our future successes will in many ways be the

result of David's innovative leadership over the last several years. He will be missed by all of us."

"Since joining News Corporation, David has been a driving

force in the evolution of the pay-TV industry in every corner of the world,"

Chase Carey, president and COO of News Corp., said in a statement. "His

leadership in the international television marketplace has uniquely positioned

Fox to succeed for years to come in what has quickly become one of our

company's fastest-growing business segments.

I respect his decision to return to Australia to spend more time with

his family, and we wish him nothing but the best during the next phase of his

career."