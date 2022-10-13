Hallmark Media's Wonya Lucas Appointed to NCTA Board

Wonya Lucas has been named to the board of directors of NCTA-The Internet & Television Association.

Lucas, who is president and CEO of Hallmark Media, will serve as an appointed — rather than elected — at-large director for a term of two years.

Lucas oversees linear networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, as well as the company's subscription on-demand video service, Hallmark Movies Now.

Before Hallmark, Lucas oversaw PBS and NPR stations in Atlanta as president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta and before that, president and CEO of TV One, where she was the second African-American woman to serve in that capacity for a cable network.

Her resume also includes stints at Discovery and The Weather Channel Networks. She is currently on the Peabody Awards board of jurors and the Cable Center's board, as well as on the board of trustees of the Sundance Institute. ■