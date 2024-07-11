Hallmark Media To Launch New Streaming Service in September

Hallmark Media will refresh its subscription video-on-demand presence with the September launch of Hallmark Plus, the programmer said Thursday during its Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour session.

The service, replacing Hallmark Movies Now, will cost $7.99 per month and feature a blend of entertainment and exclusive retail and product benefits, Hallmark Media said. Hallmark Plus will show the company’s first holiday-themed limited series, Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders, as well as scripted series The Chicken Sisters.

Hallmark Plus will also feature reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas, as well as new unscripted shows as Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, Ready, Set. Glow!, Small Town Setup and Home Where the Heart Is.

On the retail side, subscribers will get such perks as a $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupon, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping and surprise gifts, according to Hallmark.

“Hallmark Plus marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” Hallmark president and CEO Mike Perry said in a statement. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”