Hallmark Channel Sets January Premiere Date for ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark Channel will add to its original scripted series lineup with the January 15 launch of The Way Home.

The series follows the lives of three generations of estranged women who look to find their footing as a family, embarking on an enlightening and surprising journey that none of them could have imagined, according to network officials.

The series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, along with Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.

The Way Home is executive produced by MacDowell and Leigh along with Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky, Lauren MacKinlay, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke.■