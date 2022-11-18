Hallmark Channel Sets January Premiere Date for ‘The Way Home’
Drama series starring Andie McDowell debuts January 15
Hallmark Channel will add to its original scripted series lineup with the January 15 launch of The Way Home.
The series follows the lives of three generations of estranged women who look to find their footing as a family, embarking on an enlightening and surprising journey that none of them could have imagined, according to network officials.
The series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, along with Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.
The Way Home is executive produced by MacDowell and Leigh along with Marly Reed, Arnie Zipursky, Lauren MacKinlay, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
