Hallmark Channel Sets Rodeo-Themed Drama Series

Hallmark Channel said it has greenlit Ride, a rodeo-themed drama series, which will debut in 2023.

The series features a “multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat,“ the network said. ”After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams.”

Rebecca Boss, Chris Masi and Sherri Cooper-Landsman serve as executive producers for Ride along with John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman, Virginia Rankin, Greg Gugliotta, F.J. Denny, Elana Barry, Josh Adler, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox and Paolo Barzman.

“As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producers Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler,” Crown Media Family Networks executive VP of development Lisa Hamilton Daly said in a statement.

Added Crown Media Family Networks senior VP, development Laurie Ferneau: “We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women. We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.” ■