Hallmark Channel Renews ‘The Way Home’
Drama series starring Andie MacDowell to return for season two
Hallmark Channel said it will bring back its original drama series The Way Home, starring Andie MacDowell, for a second season.
The series follows three generations of estranged women brought together to find their footing as they embark on an enlightening and surprising journey that none of them could have imagined, the network said.
The Way Home launched in January and has ranked as the top program on Sundays among total viewers and women 18-54, according to Nielsen figures provided by Hallmark.
“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode, making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” Hallmark Media executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”
Along with MacDowell, the series stars Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown and David Webster.
The Way Home renewal comes on the heels of last month's renewal of Hallmark drama series When Calls The Heart for an 11th season.
The Way Home is executive produced by MacDowell and Leigh along with Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne Berger and Lauren MacKinlay. ■
