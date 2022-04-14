'Hacks' Stars Take to the Road in Series' Second Season Trailer
HBO Max's Emmy-winning comedy series returns May 12
Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder embark on a career-defining road trip in a new trailer for the Emmy-winning series' second season, which debuts May 12.
The eight-episode second season of the HBO Max series continues the evolution of the dark mentorship between Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Einbinder) as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act, the streaming service said.
Along with Smart --who won an 2021 best actress Emmy Award for her portrayal of Vance -- and Einbinder, Hacks also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo and Mark Indelicato.
Hacks is executive produced by Paul Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.
