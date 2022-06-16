‘Hacks’ Receives Third Season Renewal

HBO Max has greenlit a third season of its Emmy-winning original drama series Hacks, the network said Thursday.

The series, which stars Jean Smart as Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as her young writer and protégé Ava, ended its second season earlier this month. The series’ first season garnered three Emmy Awards, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Smart.

Also starring in the series are Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo.

Hacks is executive produced by Paul Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

“We congratulate Hacks' extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television,” HBO Max Head of Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.” ■