GroupM Shifts Two Top Media Buyers

GroupM moved two of its top media investment executives in shifts that affect three of its agencies.

Christine Fuller, who had been managing partner, director of integration at MEC, becomes managing director, media investments at MediaCom.

At MediaCom, John Miles, managing partner, director of investments, moves to Maxus, where he'll be managing director, media investments.

"These moves allow us to provide new opportunities for two of the strongest and most experienced members of our team," Rino Scanzoni, chief investment officer of GroupM, said in a statement. "Christine will now oversee an entire investment operation, and John will break new ground by significantly strengthening the buying operation at Maxus."

At MEC Fuller was responsible for AT&T's media investments. At MediaCom., she will oversee all media-buying operations for the agency.

At MediaCom, Miles oversaw integration of the agency's investment strategy across all media channels. At Maxus he will fill the same role at a new unit dedicated to media buying.