GroupM Names Norman Global Chief Digital Officer

Giant media buyer GroupM made several senior management

changes, including naming North American CEO Rob Norman as global chief digital

officer.

"Our activity in digital will define our future success and

we are truly fortunate that Rob will step into this crucial role full time,"

said GroupM Global president Dominic Proctor, who announced the changes. "There

is nobody better suited or more experienced than Rob to lead our teams into the

future."

Proctor also said that Kelly Clark, currently global CEO of

GroupM's Maxus agency, will succeed Norman as CEO of GroupM North America.

Vikram Sakhuja will replace Clark. Sakhuja is currently CEO of GroupM India and

South Asia.

Norman, Clark and Sakhuja all report to Proctor and will

take on their new assignments later this year.