GroupM Names Norman Global Chief Digital Officer
Giant media buyer GroupM made several senior management
changes, including naming North American CEO Rob Norman as global chief digital
officer.
"Our activity in digital will define our future success and
we are truly fortunate that Rob will step into this crucial role full time,"
said GroupM Global president Dominic Proctor, who announced the changes. "There
is nobody better suited or more experienced than Rob to lead our teams into the
future."
Proctor also said that Kelly Clark, currently global CEO of
GroupM's Maxus agency, will succeed Norman as CEO of GroupM North America.
Vikram Sakhuja will replace Clark. Sakhuja is currently CEO of GroupM India and
South Asia.
Norman, Clark and Sakhuja all report to Proctor and will
take on their new assignments later this year.
