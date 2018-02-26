Gretchen Carlson Examines Sexual Harassment for Epix’s ‘America Divided’

Gretchen Carlson, former Fox News Channel anchor who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News chair Roger Ailes, will investigate sexual harassment in the second season of Epix documentary series America Divided.



Carlson and Jussie Smollett are executive producers for season two, alongside Norman Lear.

The four-part season premieres later this year. Also on board as correspondents are Diane Guerrero of Orange is the New Black,Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Martin Sensmeier (Westworld).

Carlson “will take viewers to the halls of Congress to uncover a culture of sexual harassment, held in place for decades by a deeply flawed system,” according to Epix. “In addition, viewers will witness the complex and often-tedious journey of her efforts to get a bipartisan bill introduced in both the House and Senate to better help harassment victims in the workplace.”

Fox News’s parent company spent $20 million to settle Carlson’s lawsuit.

In other coverage planned for season two, Guerrero, the daughter of deported immigrant parents, travels to Houston to witness the conflict over sanctuary cities in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Native American actor Sensmeier travels to San Juan County, Utah, to investigate the controversy over the Bears Ears National Monument.

Offermanventures to the coal country ofeastern Kentucky to investigate the collapse of theindustry.

Smollett, of Empire,goes to Tennessee to witness the movement to bring down Confederate monuments and commemorate the deaths of thousands of African Americans lynched during decades of racial terror.

America Divided is produced by Divided Films in association with RadicalMedia. In addition to Lear, Carlson and Smollett, America Divided is executive produced by Lucian Read and Richard Rowley for Divided Films, along with Shoshana Guy, who is co-executive producer.

Read is showrunner and directs. Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes are executive producers for RadicalMedia. Lear’s producing partner, Brent Miller, is executive producer for their Act III Productions.