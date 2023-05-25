Gray Sues FCC Over Anchorage Affiliation Purchase Fine
Says the commission was out of bounds on several counts
Gray Television is suing the FCC over its decision to fine the broadcaster over half a million dollars for an affiliation move in Alaska the FCC says violates its duopoly restriction.
That is according to an appeal filed late Wednesday (May 24) in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes Atlanta, where Gray is based.
The FCC concluded that Gray's purchase of the CBS affiliation from KTVA(TV) Anchorage, Alaska resulted in the equivalent of the purchase of a second top four station in the market, and fined it the maximum CBS network affiliation from KTVA(TV) for what it said was a violation of the FCC's prohibition on owning two of the top four stations in a market, unless it has done so through "organic growth," meaning unless it owned the stations before both were in the top four due to ratings growth.
Gray says the FCC got it wrong on multiple counts: 1. The FCC had no authority to regulate the purchase of the CBS programming because that was not a license transfer but a programming purchase; 1. the FCC's contention that the transfer of CBS programming was the "functional equivalent" of a transfer exceeds its authority because Congress did not authorize it in statute to regulate "functional equivalents; and 3. the fine exceeds the FCC's authority and violates First Amendment because it "penalizes" Gray's programming choices without furthering the "legitimate" government interest that any such regulation of speech must further.
Gray wants the court to vacate the fine. The appeal came after the FCC denied Gray's appeal of the decision to the commission.
The FCC vote to uphold the fine of the company was 3-1, with Republican Brendan Carr voting with the Democrats and commissioner Nathan Simington dissenting.
The FCC first proposed the fine in July 2021, a first for the acquisition of a network affiliation. Gray appealed but the agency rejected the appeal.
