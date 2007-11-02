Trending

Gormally Broadcasting Closes on WGGB Deal

Gormally Broadcasting closed on its purchase of WGGB Springfield-Holyoke, Mass., which it bought from Sinclair Broadcast Group for $21.2 million in cash.

WGGB is an ABC affiliate that airs on channel 40.

Gormally is headed up by Massachusetts entrepreneur John Gormally. It publishes BusinessWestmagazine, focusing on western Massachusetts.