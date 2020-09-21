Google’s New Android TV Dongle Revealed (Again)

Google will conduct a hardware launch event on Sept. 30 and will release at that time the latest iteration of its Chromecast connected TV dongle, which will blend its legacy Chormecast platform with the newer, remote-based Android TV OS.

Data tidbits have been circulating about the upcoming product launch (codename: "Sabrina") for months, the latest being intercepts of retailer systems data which reveal a $49.99 price point for the dongle, along with the product name “Chromecast with Google TV.”

Last week, German tech blog Winfuture published new product photos, which reveal a remote control with dedicated Nefflix and YouTube buttons.

The device will allow for traditional “casting” features found on the legacy remote-less Chromecast platform, meaning users can still “cast” a streaming app like Netflix from their smart phone to their TV. But it will also have more robust features offered by Android TV, which allow users to tap into apps via Google Play directly from the device.

According to numerous published reports, the device will support 60 frames-per-second and 4K streaming, as well as HDR and Dolby Vision.